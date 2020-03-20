Heavy snow causes traffic issues across Denver area, mountains

The first day of spring brought heavy snow to Denver and the Front Range.



Recent related videos from verified sources Heavy snow to taper off by Friday across the Front Range



Expect mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures, with highs only in the 30s for Friday. It will be one of the coldest days of the month. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:39 Published 20 minutes ago Heavy snow causing traffic issues across Denver area, mountains



The first day of spring brings heavy snow to Denver and the Front Range. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:19 Published 3 hours ago