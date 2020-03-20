Central Coast DA’s investigating price-gouging, seek tips

COUNTIES ARE TAKINGPRICE-GOUGING VERYSERIOUSLY...CALIFORNIA IS UNDERA STATE OFEMERGENCY...ANDWHENEVER THATHAPPENS - IT'S AGAINSTTHE LAW TO RAISEPRICES ON ESSENTIALGOODS AND SERVICES BYMORE THAN 10-PERCENT.THAT INCLUDESFOOD, PET FOOD, FUEL,SHELTER, MEDICALSUPPLIES ANDTRANSPORTATION.IF YOU BREAK THATLAW - YOU CAN FACE UPTO A YEAR IN JAIL, OR AFINE UP TO 25-HUNDREDDOLLARS PERVIOLATION.IF YOU HAVE SEENANY SUSPECTED PRICEGOUGING -YOU CANREPORT THAT TO YOURLOCAL DISTRICTATTORNEY.