India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape

India hanged four men on Friday (March 20) who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women.

Libby Hogan reports.

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

The four were executed before dawn at Tihar Jail in Delhi in the country's first use of capital...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersThe AgeCBC.caDeutsche WelleBBC News


Delhi Nirbhaya rape death penalty: How the case galvanised India

Four convicts in the Delhi bus rape case have been hanged, ending a seven-year legal battle.
BBC News - Published


AllInX5

All In X RT @Reuters: India hanged four men who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case tha… 13 seconds ago

KhanAhmed262

khan ahmed India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/BhsnvvNDHL 4 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder – Reuters https://t.co/jmWKY7TAuy 6 minutes ago

SriInThe61

Sri In The 6 🇨🇦 RT @Reuters: India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/JpkI18WCgj https://t.co/1JiHIb5fhV 9 minutes ago


Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak [Video]

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convict’s lawyer AP Singh made questioned the victim’s mother for not knowing about her daughter’s whereabouts on the day of the incident. His statement came after the four..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder [Video]

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

The four men, who were convicted to death in 2013, were executed at New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:06Published
