US urges Americans to stop traveling abroad

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published
US urges Americans to stop traveling abroad

US urges Americans to stop traveling abroad

The U.S. warned Americans to return home or to stay abroad indefinitely.

As the number of coronavirus deaths hit 200, Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan.

According to Reuters, the plan would provide funds directly to businesses and the American public.

Two officials briefed on the matter said the U.S. may restrict travel across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Trump administration said it was not ruling out a temporary halt to all U.S. passenger air travel.

