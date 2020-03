Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News

FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEB HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.

SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED IN AN INSTAGRAM POST THAT SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW.

CHIEF MINISTER UDDHAV THACKERAY ON FRIDAY ORDERED CLOSING OF OFFICES AND SHOPS IN MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGION, PUNE, PIMPRI AND NAGPUR TILL MARCH 31 TO CURB ANY POSSIBILITY OF THE CORONAVIRUS INFECTION SPREADING.

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SAID ON FRIDAY THAT PEOPLE OF MADHYA PRADESH HAVE WON AFTER CHIEF MINISTER KAMAL NATH TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION, AHEAD OF THE SUPREME COURT-ORDERED TRUST VOTE DEADLINE and other news