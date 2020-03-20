Global  

Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

Announcement from governor eric holcomb.

But first... we want to get over to news 10's rondrell moore in the studio..

He spoke with a doctor at union hospital in terre haute.

He joins us know with more on what he has learned about the first confirmed case in vigo county.

It's important to note..

This is a very fluid situation.

We're hoping to learn even more details in the days ahead... but i want to recap what we know so far.

A patient from terre haute... had been self-isolating... showing symptoms of covid 19.

That patient was tested.

Just this afternoon the hospital got results back that the patient had in fact tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say they notified the patient first... and then members of the community who may have been exposed.

They say tonight... that patient is recovering at home... quote "doing pretty well.

" they cannot release any other information on that patient at this time.

Now..

Earlier today..

I spoke with dr. jackie holder with union medical group.

She says they anticiapted this situation and were prepared.

She wants folks to know the community's well being is a top priority.

03:29:45,13 "no one can be 100 percent for something that we've never seen before.

But having that little opportunity for us to take our time, make some plans and be thinking two and three steps ahead that has been our main focus to make sure that we're prepared for this community and other communities."

Dr. holder said there are several other tests that are pending.

She says it's possible that more positives will come.

That's why she's stressing the community not panic, but take this seriously.

Stay home..

Whenever you can.

Union officials say they'll continue working with the vigo county health department to keep you informed.




