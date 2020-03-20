Local pawn shops still open 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:47s - Published Local pawn shops still open Local pawn shops like the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is still open during the coronavirus pandemic in Las Vegas. You can either sell your items to pawn shops directly or take out a loan. Kelsey McFarland reporting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local pawn shops still open "FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS"...THEY'RE CONSIDERED AN"ESSENTIAL BUSINESS" MEANINGRIGHT NOW, THEY ARE STAYINGOPEN.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND JOINS US LIVE OUTSIDEGOLD AND SILVER PAWN SHOP TOEXPLAIN HOW LOCAL SHOPS ARETRYING TO HELP.GOLD AND SILVER PAWN SHOP...IS THE HOME OF THE HIT TV SHOW"PAWN STARS!" WE TALKED TO THECFO...WHO SAYS THEY PLAN TO STAY OPEN24/7 AND HAVE TWO PEOPLEMANNING THE SHOP AT ALL TIMES.IF YOU TAKE IN YOUR GOLD,SILVER OR GOLD...GOLD AND SILVER PAWN SHOP WILLEITHER BUY IT OR YOU CAN USEIT AS A LOAN.A LOAN...WILL BUY YOU THREE MONTHS..AND INTEREST ACRUES OVER THATTIME.YOU'LL ESSENTIALLY HAVE ABOUT110 DAYS TO PAY THAT INTEREST..IF NOT...YOU CAN FORFEIT THE LOAN ANDTHE PAWNSHOP KEEPS YOUR ITEM.BECAUSE SO MANY SOUTHERNNEVADANS ARE STRUGGLING RIGHTNOW...CFO ANDY ZIMMERMAN SAYS THEYWILL BE LOWERING INTERESTRATES.ZIMMERMAN: BECAUSE THECOMMUNITY IS BEING DECIMATEDBY THIS AND IT'S DEVASTATING TOSEE THE FEAR THAT IS OUR THERERIGHT NOW....BECAUSE OF THEUNCERTAINTY.WE'RE GOING TO TRY TO DO OURPART"ZIMMERMAN SAYS THEY'VE ALREADYSEEN ACTS OF KINDESS IN THEIRSHOP...HE SAYS ONE CUSTOMER DECIDED TOLOAN HIS ROLEX...TO HELP HIS NEIGHBOR OUT WITHMONEY.ONLY CASH..MONEY ORDER OR A CASHIERS CHECKWILL BE ACCEPTED AS PAYMENT ONLOANS.THIS GIVES YOU ANOTHEROPTION...IF YOU WANTED TO AVOID A TITLELOAN OR PAYDAY LOAN.KM 13 ANWRAP//ADLIBTHIS MORNING-- ECONOMISTSARE WEIGHING IN ONLAYOFFS HAPPENING AR





