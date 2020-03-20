Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay

It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay

It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay

Tom Brady made it official on Friday, announcing he is going to play for the Tamp Bay Bucaneers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with BuccaneersSix-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Bucs fans, expecting Brady deal, queue up for tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter free agency with expectations of signing Tom...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

beti_timas

Beti Timas RT @Tommy6Rings: It’s official now..... TOM BRADY IS A TAMPA BAY BUCCANEER!!! #GoBucs https://t.co/E9nSCkyBCh 42 seconds ago

DanParzych

Dan Parzych RT @FanSided: 🚨It's official... TOM BRADY IS A TAMPA BAY BUCCANEER https://t.co/GYMaRSM5wH 2 minutes ago

ThomasM65597605

Thomas Mooney RT @WFAN660: It's official. After nearly 20 years in New England, Tom Brady is now officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. https://t.co/9ECLT0eKk… 5 minutes ago

BigTimeFootball

BigTimeFootball® RT @CSayf23: It's official: National champion and six-time Super Bowl champion @TomBrady has signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs. #GoBucs http… 6 minutes ago

Sacramento_NC

Sacramento NewsChan Sacramento News It's official: Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer https://t.co/rHAaDWmqGl https://t.co/uWBMt9mWve 8 minutes ago

TheWolverineMag

TheWolverine.com Will you be rooting for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay? #GoBucs https://t.co/5fd1rK0Y2b 8 minutes ago

robertorauljr

Roberto Hernandez RT @FOX13News: IT'S OFFICIAL! Tom Brady, who (as we all know) won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! 🙌… 9 minutes ago

CSayf23

Clayton Sayfie It's official: National champion and six-time Super Bowl champion @TomBrady has signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs.… https://t.co/ejAR5RfU5F 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer [Video]

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:28Published
'Thank You Tom': Kraft Family Thanks Brady With Billboards [Video]

'Thank You Tom': Kraft Family Thanks Brady With Billboards

The Kraft family is thanking Tom Brady for his career in New England.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:12Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.