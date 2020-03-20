Senior care facility restricts visits

"stay at home" orders from the state... those in the business of caring for elders are also tightening up protocol - trying to keep seniors safe.

Not a nursing home, nor assisted living, roseleaf gardens senior care in chico... cares for those with special medical, physical and mental needs.

Efforts to keep those*insid* - safe from coronvirus - are now in force.

Hours before the governor made his announcement, the facility restricted visits to*essential staff onl* - with family members no longer allowed - only care staff.

Those entering ar*screened for temperature... asked if they have any symptoms or have had possible exposure.

I talked with the executive director, who says with so many unknowns - everyone plays a role in protecting seniors.

"all we can do at the moment is stay informed, know what's coming and be prepared for it.

Taking the responsiblity that our seniors are protected... we want to encourage family members to visit virtually - we have that channel to visit on skype and facetime and we encourage family and friends to please call" kuperman says the facility is also launching what it calls "love notes" - messages family and friends can submit via the website.

