Helen turns 85, coronavirus doesn't stop her family celebrating

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
SHOWS: ONTARIO, CANADA (MARCH 15, 2020) (ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN PORTRAIT FORMAT) (SHOREVIEW AT RIVERSIDE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SHOREVIEW AT RIVERSIDE/ NO RESALE) 1.

85-YEARS-OLD HELEN LAMBING APPROACHING WINDOW, WAVING, ON OPPOSITE SIDE OF STREET GROUP OF PEOPLE (FAMILY) WITH BALLOONS AND BANNERS WAVING BACK STORY: Helen Lambing's family had planned to throw her a surprise party for her 85th anniversary, instead, they had to gather in front of a window of her elderly home on Sunday (March 15) in Ontario, Canada.

Lambing's retirement home, The Shoreview at Riverside, had to implement no visitation policy due to the coronavirus outbreak and was on the fourth day of quarantine.

However, it didn't discourage her family that ended up in front of her window with colourful balloons and banners to celebrate the birthday girl, whose biggest wish was to have her family all together.

