IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15

IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new 2020 deadline via Twitter.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter For those expecting refunds, Mnuchin said to file now.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter As of early March, the IRS has received nearly 70 million tax returns with an average refund of $3,012.

The directive is the latest of several attempts to keep the U.S. economy afloat as the coronavirus pandemic takes further hold.

On Friday morning, the Senate was negotiating the details of a $1 trillion dollar stimulus package likely to include checks of $1,200 for American adults.

