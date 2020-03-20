Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > RCSD staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus

RCSD staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
RCSD staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus

RCSD staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus

The Rome City School district is postponing the distribution of Chromebooks to students after a staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RCSD staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus

Health department is waiting on the results of 30 tests.

Rome city school district shave confirmed a staff member has been in contact with someone who tested positive for co-vid 19.

They posted this on their website today.

In a shortened version: they say the staff member has been working at the district offices with the chromebooks.

As a precautionary measure, the district has postponed the chromebook distributuon event today....they want to clean the devices and they're also awaiting test results.

The offices




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.