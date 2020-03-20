RCSD staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus

Health department is waiting on the results of 30 tests.

Rome city school district shave confirmed a staff member has been in contact with someone who tested positive for co-vid 19.

They posted this on their website today.

In a shortened version: they say the staff member has been working at the district offices with the chromebooks.

As a precautionary measure, the district has postponed the chromebook distributuon event today....they want to clean the devices and they're also awaiting test results.

The offices