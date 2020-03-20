Tim Allen sober for 22 years Tim Allen has been sober for 22 years, but has said his sobriety journey is far from over, as it is a constant "day-to-day thing".

The 66-year-old comedian and actor has revealed he's been "drugs and alcohol free" for over two decades after someone "reached out" to help him turn his life around.

Last year, Tim opened up about his battle with addiction, as he explained comedy is his coping mechanism.

He told Parade magazine he served nearly two and a half years in federal prison for cocaine possession after college at Western Michigan University, and two decades later he was arrested for a DUI and went to rehab.

But now, the star practices a much healthier lifestyle, noting that he eats healthy, drinks plenty of water and exercises regularly.