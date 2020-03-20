Tom Brady Officially Signs
With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After spending 20 seasons with the New England
Patriots, star quarterback Tom Brady has officially
signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady announced the news
on Friday via Instagram.
In his post, Brady said he was
“excited, humble and hungry” to start his
“new football journey” in Tampa Bay.
Tom Brady,
via Instagram Brady added he was
looking forward to meeting his new
team and proving his worth to them.
Tom Brady,
via Instagram According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady’s
two-year deal with the Buccaneers is worth $50 million,
with an additional $4.5 million incentive each year.