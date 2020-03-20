Global  

Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, star quarterback Tom Brady has officially signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady announced the news on Friday via Instagram.

In his post, Brady said he was “excited, humble and hungry” to start his “new football journey” in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady, via Instagram Brady added he was looking forward to meeting his new team and proving his worth to them.

Tom Brady, via Instagram According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady’s two-year deal with the Buccaneers is worth $50 million, with an additional $4.5 million incentive each year.

