Frozen Parody Song for COVID-19

Occurred on March 18, 2020 / Gravesend, Kent, UK Info from Licensor: My sister, a supply teacher, baby and toddler session leader in Kent, UK has created a great "Frozen Let it Go parody" regarding the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Her comments: 'A funny light-hearted bit of sunshine in the darkness!

Hope it brings smiles!'.

The video has already had loads of positive comments from viewers who have welcomed the comedy in these uncertain times.

