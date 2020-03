Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Takes Drastic Step To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus PEOPLE ARE NOT TAKING SOCIALDISTANCING AND RECOMMENDATIONTOSS STAY AT HOME SERIOUSLY.GOVERNOR WOLF IS TAKINGDRASTIC MEASURES TO SLOW THESPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS,LAST NIGHT HE CLOSED ALLBUSINESSES IN THE STATE DEEMEDNONLIFE SUSTAINING."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERHOWARD MONROE IS LIVE, IN FAIRMOUNT WITH THE IMPACT IT ISHAVING AND LOOK AT WHAT ISOPENED SHOULD YOU NEED HELPWITH SOMETHING, HOWARD.REPORTER: WE HAVE SEEN MANYPEOPLE OUT HERE ON FAIRMOUNTAVENUE ALL AFTERNOON LONG,HOWEVER, MANY BUSINESSES HEREAND ELSEWHERE ARE CLOSED.AS OF RIGHT NOW THEY DON'TNECESSITY WHEN THEY WILL OPEN.COME MONDAY TO DAY FRIDAY,COME MONDAY WHO KNOWS HAD WHATWILL HAPPEN.REPORTER: CORONA I VIEWRUST LEADING TO UNCERTAINTIMES FOR BUSINESSES.THIS UPS STORE ON NORTH THIRDSTREET IN NORTHERN LIBERTIESREMAINS OPENED BUT THEY DO INTHE NECESSITY FOR HOW LONG.WE HAVE GOTTEN THROUGH THECOMMUNITY IN THE PAST COUPLEOF YEARS.WE ARE NOT AVAILABLE TO THEMAND THEIR MOST TRYING TIMES ITIS HARD BREAKING.REPORTER: BUSINESS THAT ISCANNERY MAIN OPENED INCLUDINGGROCERY STORES, BIG BOXRETAILERS, GAS STATIONS,DOCTOR, DENTISTS ANDVETERINARIAN OFFICERS, PLAINSREPAIR SHOPS AND LAUNDROMATS.RESTAURANT CAN ONLY OFFER TAKEOUT SERVICE BUT HARDWARE SHOPSCAN EXTRA OPENED.THIS JIFFY LUBE ON CITY AVENUEWAS STILL DOING REPAIRS BUTCUSTOMERS WERE TOLD TO WAIT INTHE CARS AS OPPOSE TODD GOINGIN THE WAITING ROOM.BUSINESSES CATEGORIZED ASNONLIFE SUSTAINING AND FORCEDTO CLOSE INCLUDES CLOTHINGSTORES, TAX PREPARATIONOFFICES, FLORIST, SPECIALTYSTORES AND FLOWER SHOPS.I DON'T KNOW WHAT ELSE TODO WORK WISE BESIDE CUTTINGHAIR.THAT IS ALL I CONTACT THAN DO.REPORTER: CARLOS IS A,BARBER IN THE BELL A VISTANEIGHBORHOOD.GOVERNOR WOLF ORDERED THEM TOSHUT DOWN ON THURSDAY.IT IS LOOKING TIGHT BECAUSEWITH OUR SMALL BUSINESS, IDON'T KNOW, MAN WE RELY ONTHIS WE DON'T GET PAID SALARY.WE DON'T GET PAID HOURLY.WE RELY FOR A PERSON TO COMEIN FOR A HAIRCUT, YOU KNOW.REPORTER: GOVERNOR WOLFSAYS ENFORCEMENT WILL BEGIN ATMIDNIGHT.WE HAVE A FULL LIST WHAT ISALLOWED TO BE OPENED AND WHATCAN BE ON OUR WEBSITE AT CBSPHILLY.COM.