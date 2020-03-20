Global  

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:30s
Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday.

We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic.

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday.

Following Kapoor’s revelation, BJP’S Vashundhara Raje went into self isolation stating she was in contact with the former during an event.

Maharashtra and Kerala are among the worst affected states in India with 52 and 48 cases respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states to tackle coronavirus threat.

Passenger trains were suspended for 22 March and Delhi Metro shut services for Sunday.

Watch the entire video to know more.

