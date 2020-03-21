Driver delay as Kansas shuts down DMV offices across the state

RECOMMENDATIONS -HEAD TO THE WEBLINKSSECTION ON OUR WEBSITEKSHB DOT COM.AS STATES REPORTSKYROCKETINGUNEMPLOYMENT -- ONEINDUSTRY IS STILL INHIGH DEMAND.TRUCK DRIVERS.BUT IN KANSAS -- THERE'SA ROAD BLOCK TOGETTING PEOPLE BACK TOWORK AND BEHIND THEWHEEL.ONE LOCAL TRUCKINGSCHOOL OWNER TOLD MEWHY.Jeff SteinbergOwner, Apex CDL Institute"People are scared and theywant job opportunities andthey know trucking is alwaysthere for them."JEFF STEINBERG -- OWNEROF APEX C-D-L INSTITUTEIN K-C-K -- SAYS DEMANDFOR C-D-L DRIVERS IS UP.Jeff SteinbergOwner, Apex CDL Institute"We have completely shut allof our online advertising offand yet our leads havetripled."THIS MAY BE WHY.Jeff SteinbergOwner, Apex CDL Institute"As the unemploymentnumber goes up, peoplehistorically turn to truckdrivingbecause the demand for truckdriving never goes down.Now, the demand is greaterthan ever."BUT -- THERE'S A ROADBLOCK.Jeff SteinbergOwner, Apex CDL Institute"The state of Kansas decidedto shut down all theDepartment of Revenue sitesand the Department ofRevenue site is the motorvehicle division where you getyour driver license at.

It'salsowhere they do the commerciallearner's permit testing for ourstudents coming through.

So ifthey shut that down, there'sno more CDL training."Stephanie ClaytonKansas State Representative"That's highly concerning."KANSAS STATEREPRESENTATIVESTEPHANIE CLAYTON SAYS-- SHE'S WORKING ON ASOLUTION.Stephanie ClaytonKansas State Representative"There is a great deal ofurgency on my part becauseyou might have seen the newsfrom earlier today, ourunemployment rates havejumped."FOR NOW -- HER ADVICE IS-- HOLD ON.Stephanie ClaytonKansas State Representative"Regarding renewals for CDL,so that's renewals for onesthey already have, the state isrelying on federal guidelines.""For new CDLs, we mighthave new guidelines after thenext two weeks."RIGHT NOW -- EVENMINUTES MATTER.PEOPLE FACINGUNEMPLOYMENT ARELOOKING FOR JOBS --QUICKLY.THAT'S WHY STEINBERGSAYS -- HE NEEDS TO BETRAINING FUTUREDRIVERS.Jeff SteinbergOwner, Apex CDL Institute"In 4 weeks you can beworking again with a realpaying job.""It is a bit frustrating, youknow, to have our phonesringing all day long withpeople that are asking for helpand to have to tell them rightnow we don't really knowwhat's happening.

We're kindof in a holding pattern."Stephanie ClaytonKansas State Representative"I think we're catching up toallof these new changes and Ithink you'll see a lot morestability put in place in thenext couple of days."AFTER ALL -- TRUCKERS --HELP DRIVE THEECONOMY.Jeff SteinbergOwner, Apex CDL Institute"Not just food, but medicalsupplies and everything weuse that drives our economy,it can't stop.

This can't besomething that we let stopus."Stephanie ClaytonKansas State Representative"We need people working andwe need them safely working."IF YOU'VE GOTQUESTIONS ABOUT WHENYOU CAN RENEW ORAPPLY FOR YOURREGULAR DRIVER'SLICENSE -- DON'T WORRY.CLAYTON SAYS THE STATEIS ALREADY LOOKING ATWHAT TO DO ABOUTEXPIRATION DATES ANDDEADLINES NOW -- TOKEEP PEOPLE ON THEROAD.