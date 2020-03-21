Country Singer Kenny Rogers Dies

Global  

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers has died.

According to Reuters, 81-year-old Rogers passed away late on Friday night, March 20.

On Saturday, a statement on his website explained that the singer “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes..." He was under hospice care and surrounded by his family.

The Country Music Hall of Famer, was known for songs like “The Gambler” and “Islands in the Stream,” a 1983 duet with Dolly Parton.

Rogers started a world farewell tour in 2016, but canceled a few of the last shows in April 2018 due to “a series of health challenges.” The singer's website said that his family will hold a small, private service "out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.”

