Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

cyntiararezronquillo RT @dallasnews: Kenny Rogers — singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’ — dies at 81 https://t.co/mFjmbjaAYF 28 seconds ago

Jamie Silvia RT @ABC: Actor, singer, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81. https://t.co/4YBVKkYV9w 1 minute ago

Angelheart Prayer Warrior/E/Stich RT @GA_peach3102: Actor, singer, Kenny Rogers (The Gambler) dies of natural causes, here in Georgia at the age of 81..Rest in✌️🙏 https://t.… 1 minute ago

Shirley RT @snopes: The singer of hits like “Lucille,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” and of course “The Gambler,” died at home in Georgia. https… 2 minutes ago

KJM RT @THR: Kenny Rogers sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on “The Gambler” and other so… 2 minutes ago

Julia Morata RT @CBNNews: Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop has died. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago