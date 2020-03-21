Christian Siriano Making Masks For Treating Coronavirus

Global  

Christian Siriano is one of the most beloved fashion designers of our time thanks in part to his incredible artistic vision and inspirational inclusivity.

And now, the former Project Runway winner is gaining even more admiration for the promise he made to New York to help ensure medical professionals have the personal protective equipment they need to help the growing number of people being tested and treated for COVID-19.

On Friday, March 20, Siriano tweeted, "If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some.

I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help." Who's next?

