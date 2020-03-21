Global  

A Quarter Of All Americans Are Under Orders To Stay At Home

A Quarter Of All Americans Are Under Orders To Stay At Home

A Quarter Of All Americans Are Under Orders To Stay At Home

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly a quarter of all Americans were under orders to stay at home on Saturday.

Washington lawmakers are nearing a deal that could pump a record $1 trillion into the economy to limit the economic damage from the disaster.

New Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut have imposed unprecedented public-health restrictions, It's an attempt to slow the spread of infections, which have risen exponentially.

A Quarter Of All Americans Are Under Orders To Stay At Home

