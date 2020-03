Burlington County Nutrition Distributor Opens Warehouse To Public Amid COVID-19 Pandemic 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:42s - Published Burlington County Nutrition Distributor Opens Warehouse To Public Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Wholesale Sports Nutrition has a warehouse full of much-needed water, Gatorade and other nutrition products. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Burlington County Nutrition Distributor Opens Warehouse To Public Amid COVID-19 Pandemic IN CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY,CHANTEE LANS, CBS3 WITH"EYEWITNESS NEWS".A BURLINGTON NEW JERSEYBUSINESS IS MOVING TO FRONTLINES OF THE PANDEMIC.WHOLESALE SPORTS NUTRITION HASWAREHOUSE OF EXCESS WATER,GAIRT OR AID AND OTHERNUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS.TODAY FOR THE FIRST TIME ITOPENED TO THE PUBLIC.MANY STOPPED BY TO PURCHASEWHAT THEY NEED AT DISKOUPTDPRICES.SOME PLACES ARE HAVING TROUBLEKEEPING BOTTLED WATER INSTOCK.WE ARE TRYING TO HELPPEOPLE THAT LOST JOBS ANDMAYBE CAN'T GET IT FROM THESTORES.WE'LL STAY OPEN TO THEPUBLIC EVERY FRIDAY.FRIDAY WEEBL OPEN TO THE





