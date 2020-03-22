India observes 'Janata Curfew' to fight against community spread of Coronavirus | Oneindia News

AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY.

THE MOVE IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING PUBLIC TO STAY INDOORS AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.

ALL PLACES WEAR A DESERTED LOOK AS PEOPLE ARE STAYING INDOORS, THERE IS HARDLY ANYONE ON THE ROAD.

THE MOVE IS AN ATTEMPT TO BREAK THE CHAIN FOR A DAY AND PREVENT THE MASSIVE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE.