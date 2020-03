Rainy, cooler Sunday on way 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:59s - Published Rainy, cooler Sunday on way 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rainy, cooler Sunday on way LOVE.IT IS NICE TO REMEMBER THERE ARESOME GOOD THINGS HAPPENING ALSO.KATIE: WE ARE STILL DEALING WITHRAIN SHOWERS IN THE AREA.DOWNTOWN IS GETTING A BREAK FROMTHE HEAVY RAIN.WE ARE LOOKING AT THE DOWNTOWNWHEELER AIRPORT.THERE IS THE BROADWAY BRIDGE,THE MISSOURI RIVER IS RUNNINGHIGH, BUT WELL BELOW ITS BANKS.IT IS NOT THREATENING TO FLOOD,THAT AT THE DOWNTOWN LOCATION.37 DEGREES, IT FEELS LIKE 29THANKS TO THE 13 MILE PER HOURWIND.AIR TEMPERATURES ARE ALL ABOVEFREEZING, THOUGH IT IS CLOSE INTRENTON, WHERE IT IS 33.OUR RAIN IS TURNING TO SNOW ASIT GETS EAST OF COLUMBIA ANDTHAT WILL BE AN ISSUE FROMKIRKSVILLE TO ST. LOUIS.FOR US, IT IS RAIN.YOU CAN SEE THE DIFFERENTINTENSITIES BASED ON THE COLORCODE.THIS IS WHAT CAME THROUGH KANSASCITY A COUPLE HOURS AGO.IT CONTINUES TO MOVE OFF TO THEEAST.HERE IN THE METRO, WE AREGETTING A LULL IN THE ACTIVITYBEFORE MORE RAIN SHOWERS MOVING.HERE ARE THE RAINFALL TOTALS.THE YELLOW IS ESTIMATING ABOUTONE INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN.IN THE METRO, WE ARE UNDER .25INCHES.THROUGH THE MORNING, WE WILLCONTINUE TO SEE ON AND OFF LIGHTRAIN SHOWERS.THEY WILL CONTINUE TO SEE SNOWIN NORTHEAST MISSOURI, WE WILLNOT.YOU SEE THE LIGHT PRECIPITATIONTHAT WILL CONTINUE IN THEAFTERNOON.IN THE EVENING, TOWARDMARYVILLE, THERE MIGHT BEANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE RAINSHOWERS MOVING BY.THIS IS GOING TO BE ONE OF THOSEDAYS WHERE IT IS CLOUDY AND COLDAND OCCASIONALLY THERE WILL BERAIN SHOWERS COMING AND GOINGTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.RAINFALL AMOUNTS LOOK TO REMAINON TOP OF THE LIGHT SIDE.WE ARE ONLY EXPECTING TO PICK UP.1 INCHES TO .2 INCHES.46 WILL BE THE HIGH TEMPERATUREIN CLINTON.ONLY 39 OR THE HIGH IN TRENTONAND CHILLICOTHE.YOU CAN SEE WE EXPECT TO SEELIGHT RAIN SHOWERS CONTINUINGTHROUGHOUT THE DAY AND MAY BEGETTING A LITTLE MOREWIDESPREAD.THAT IS WHY I GIVE YOU THEYELLOW TRIANGLES.THAT IS WHEN THE RAIN WILL BETHE HEAVIEST.THE NINE-DAY FORECAST, TOMORROWDURING THE DAYTIME SHOULD BE ALOVELY DAY.SUNSHINE, A HIGH THAT IS NORMAL,57.YOU WILL SEE THE CLOUDS ROLLINGBACK AND AROUND SUNSET AND WEWILL BE TRACKING RAIN.BRIAN WILL BE MONITORING THERAIN BECAUSE -- BRYAN WILL BEMONITORING THE RAIN BECAUSETHERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY THEREWILL BE THUNDERSTORMS.THE RAIN IS STARTING 7:00 MONDAYNIGHT AND ENDING BY NOT :00 A.M.TUESDAY.THE RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER WILLBE MAINLY SOUTH OF THE METRO.FRIDAY IS AL





