Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NHS workers given round of applause and flowers by Tesco staff

NHS workers given round of applause and flowers by Tesco staff

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
NHS workers given round of applause and flowers by Tesco staff

NHS workers given round of applause and flowers by Tesco staff

NHS healthcare workers have received a round of applause and flowers from staff at Tesco in a nod to their work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tesco told the PA news agency that staff at stores across the country independently decided to make the gesture as part of the NHS hour it introduced today.

The new measure, introduced after some workers found shelves emptied by stockpiling, allows healthcare workers to arrive one hour before the usual store opening times every Sunday to buy supplies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shellmon3

Мichelle M🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿naghan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧 RT @EveningExpress: NHS workers given round of applause and flowers by Tesco staff https://t.co/TdT93vtMQL https://t.co/D12JgHwp4d 2 hours ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express NHS workers given round of applause and flowers by Tesco staff https://t.co/TdT93vtMQL https://t.co/D12JgHwp4d 2 hours ago

jayashr82856282

Adv.Jayashree Borade(Solanke) Not all superheroes wear capes and fight Villians,some fight with viruses too!A big round of applause 2 all d medic… https://t.co/LzjEetXLu8 13 hours ago

nickposford

Nick Posford Given we are approaching full lock down, is it not time for the whole UK to show our appreciation for our healthcar… https://t.co/Kthw3YwpZ3 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.