NHS workers given round of applause and flowers by Tesco staff

NHS healthcare workers have received a round of applause and flowers from staff at Tesco in a nod to their work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tesco told the PA news agency that staff at stores across the country independently decided to make the gesture as part of the NHS hour it introduced today.

The new measure, introduced after some workers found shelves emptied by stockpiling, allows healthcare workers to arrive one hour before the usual store opening times every Sunday to buy supplies.