Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NHS workers applauded and handed flowers at Tesco in Belfast

NHS workers applauded and handed flowers at Tesco in Belfast

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
NHS workers applauded and handed flowers at Tesco in Belfast

NHS workers applauded and handed flowers at Tesco in Belfast

Tesco staff in Belfast applauded NHS workers while they were shopping to show their appreciation during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreka.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NHS workers applauded and handed flowers at Tesco in Belfast

Tesco staff in Belfast applauded NHS workers while they were shopping to show their appreciation during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreka.

The clip, filmed on March 22 in Knocknagoney, shows the moment the workers handed out flowers and lined the front of the shop to applaud the exhausted doctors and nurses.

Michaela Osborne, a Tesco Extra worker, told Newsflare: "We opened our doors early to allow NHS and Tesco employees first chance at getting their essentials as I know staff that have just came off long tiring shifts have been frustrated to find empty shelves as a result of other customers panic buying.

"We wanted to show a small token of appreciation towards them and gifted them with a bouquet of flowers and applause to remind them that they are valued and we recognised the hard work, dedication and sacrifice to keep us all safe and well."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.