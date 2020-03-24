NHS workers applauded and handed flowers at Tesco in Belfast

Tesco staff in Belfast applauded NHS workers while they were shopping to show their appreciation during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreka.

The clip, filmed on March 22 in Knocknagoney, shows the moment the workers handed out flowers and lined the front of the shop to applaud the exhausted doctors and nurses.

Michaela Osborne, a Tesco Extra worker, told Newsflare: "We opened our doors early to allow NHS and Tesco employees first chance at getting their essentials as I know staff that have just came off long tiring shifts have been frustrated to find empty shelves as a result of other customers panic buying.

"We wanted to show a small token of appreciation towards them and gifted them with a bouquet of flowers and applause to remind them that they are valued and we recognised the hard work, dedication and sacrifice to keep us all safe and well."