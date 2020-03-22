Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Report: Sex Felon Harvey Weinstein Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Report: Sex Felon Harvey Weinstein Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Report: Sex Felon Harvey Weinstein Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Report: Sex Felon Harvey Weinstein Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Convicted sex offender and former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Niagara Gazette cited "officials connected to the state prison system" in New York.

However, Business Insider has not yet been able to independently confirm the report.

Also, Weinstein's spokesperson says hat the former producer is unaware of any such diagnosis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.