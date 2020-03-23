Global  

Tessa Thompson, Thandie Newton Talk Westworld Season 3

The third season of Westworld is forcing everyone to change, to grow, and to explore what power they have and how best to use it.

As the outside world joins the equation, everything just gets much more complicated.

That’s part of what Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson consider in a new featurette for Westworld’s third season.

