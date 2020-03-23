Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks responded to the coronavirus by saying they would pay workers for 30 days whether they come to work or not.

According to Business Insider, the company will only have drive-thru and delivery options available.

The coffee giant also plans to pay their workers catastrophe pay, childcare support and mental health and sick pay benefits.

While Starbucks has offered compensation for their risk, some workers don’t think it’s worth it and started a petition.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

judieyoung

Judy Young RT @JocelynHampto14: https://t.co/1YqnwA1PBw Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavi… 1 hour ago

JohnDoe47564694

John Doe RT @CountryLiving: Starbucks Is Paying All Workers for the Next 30 Days, Even If They Choose to Stay Home https://t.co/bX22IuJmmo 2 hours ago

JocelynHampto14

Jocelyn https://t.co/1YqnwA1PBw Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coron… https://t.co/AZ9R99DIEP 2 hours ago

teeco71

Tommy Geraci #Starbucks Is Paying Workers for 30 Days, Even If They Stay Home #coronavirus https://t.co/nV73sonMei 2 hours ago

gilmo51

John G RT @UdnSpeak4me: Starbucks Is Paying Workers for 30 Days, Even If They Stay Home https://t.co/EF9VG0OIiR 4 hours ago

UdnSpeak4me

UdnSpeak4me Starbucks Is Paying Workers for 30 Days, Even If They Stay Home https://t.co/EF9VG0OIiR 5 hours ago

CountryLiving

Country Living Starbucks Is Paying All Workers for the Next 30 Days, Even If They Choose to Stay Home https://t.co/bX22IuJmmo 5 hours ago

crea_memo

チエモル ꙭ҉ WOW!! / Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/QCq8MgUfdo 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.