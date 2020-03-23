Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Explained: What lockdown means & what essential services will operate | Oneindia News

Explained: What lockdown means & what essential services will operate | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:36s - Published < > Embed
Explained: What lockdown means & what essential services will operate | Oneindia News

Explained: What lockdown means & what essential services will operate | Oneindia News

75 districts across India have come to a grounding halt but life will go an as usual for most of us, only from within our homes.

We explain what lockdown means and what you can and cannot do during this period.

#IndiaFightsCorona

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Muhamma23135390

Muhammad Ashraf RT @Ali_bangesh: #OneNationOneDestiny Pm Imran Khan explained what a lockdown actually mean. “First let me tell you what a lockdown is. I… 34 minutes ago

Ali_bangesh

Ali Official ⭕ #OneNationOneDestiny Pm Imran Khan explained what a lockdown actually mean. “First let me tell you what a lockdow… https://t.co/eH9KSOorRN 3 hours ago

SanchetiC

Surendra sancheti @waglenikhil Social distancing can b followed without lockdown also & it cannot be ensured with 100lockdowns if wha… https://t.co/XINWNaBlUk 18 hours ago

AzeemWyne

Azeem Wyne @AliZafarsays @ImranKhanPTI @UsmanAKBuzdar @BBhuttoZardari @MuradAliShahPPP Eveeyone is in favour of… https://t.co/E4F29JRHig 19 hours ago

mazhr_

Mazhar Ali @ImranKhanPTI Everyone is in favor of lockdown and i guess PM too what he explained is a total lockdown means to br… https://t.co/iOYq5cdHvc 19 hours ago

Mark_Heydon

Mark Heydon @7NewsSydney You guys have a whole show on Covid-19 and the NSW/Vic “lockdown” but have not even explained what thi… https://t.co/xRBkecoejs 23 hours ago

TrumpsLight

OneUs California Lockdown Explained: What ‘Stay at Home’ Order Means for Residents, Businesses https://t.co/MZgV7SapNV 1 day ago

adamhudson5

Adam Hudson Good explanation of California's stay-at-home order https://t.co/MDOU43tIQT #COVIDー19 #coronavirus 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.