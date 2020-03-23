PM Modi urges Indians to take lockdown seriously as people defy orders| Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:55s - Published PM Modi urges Indians to take lockdown seriously as people defy orders| Oneindia News 75 districts under lockdown where COVID-19 patients or fatalities have been reported; PM Modi urges Indians to follow restriction orders; FIR against those who flouted home quarantine orders in Gujarat; Tokyo Olympics may be postpones; German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine and more news #IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown 0

