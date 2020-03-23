Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuban doctors arrive in Italy to battle virus

Cuban doctors arrive in Italy to battle virus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Cuban doctors arrive in Italy to battle virus

Cuban doctors arrive in Italy to battle virus

Cuban doctors and nurses arrived in Italy on Sunday to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus at the request of the worst-affected region, Lombardy.

The death toll from the virus in Italy has now overtaken China&apos;s.

Libby Hogan has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.