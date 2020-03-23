Global  

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As more countries are taking steps to lock down their borders to slow the spread of coronavirus, the UK is expected to announce stricter social distancing measures, while New Zealand has shut down for a month in an attempt to protect their population.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after her personal doctor tested positive for the virus.

New York has become the epicentre of the US outbreak, with 15,000 cases.

