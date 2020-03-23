M.I.A. makes comeback with new song OHMNI 202091 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published M.I.A. makes comeback with new song OHMNI 202091 M.I.A. Is back with her first song in three years, 'OHMNI 202091', which she has released to mark the 15th anniversary of her debut album, 'Arular'.