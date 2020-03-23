COVID-19 crisis: Asian countries boost restrictions now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published COVID-19 crisis: Asian countries boost restrictions While new infections are decreasing in some Asian countries, there is no sign of a slowdown in most of the region. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ruchi negi RT @drshamamohd: I request the Indian business community to step up & do what they can during this time of crisis. India is facing a shorta… 13 hours ago CuriosityJANE @rextolentino @ABSCBNNews @mikenavallo US gov't official told why Europe & US are failing to cope w/ the covid cris… https://t.co/xjDlCcR6T7 1 day ago