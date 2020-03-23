Global  

Netflix establishes $100 million fund to support TV and film workers during coronavirus shutdown

Bosses at streaming giant Netflix are doing their bit to help those in the TV and film industry who have lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic with a $100 million dollar support fund.

