Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese man bows down to thank coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 infected family members

Chinese man bows down to thank coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 infected family members

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Chinese man bows down to thank coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 infected family members

Chinese man bows down to thank coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 infected family members

A man kneeled down to send off coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 members of his family that were infected in central China.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese man bows down to thank coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 infected family members

A man kneeled down to send off coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 members of his family that were infected in central China.

The video, shot in the city of Ezhou in Hubei Province on March 20, shows hundreds of local residents standing on the two sides of the road to send off the Guizhou medical staff who travelled to Hubei to fight against coronavirus.

A man was seen kneeling down and bowing on the roadside to show his gratitude to the medical workers.

According to reports, 11 people from the man's family have been infected with the coronavirus.

Thanks to the medical workers, all of them have recovered and discharged from hospital.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DontMessWitM

DontMessWithMe RT @YogeshRC278: "Big Thank You" to Govt @MahaDGIPR & the entire Machinery for tirelessly working 24*7 to keep the Nation Healthy Bows Down… 1 day ago

YogeshRC278

Yogesh Chaudhari "Big Thank You" to Govt @MahaDGIPR & the entire Machinery for tirelessly working 24*7 to keep the Nation Healthy Bo… https://t.co/m3A3us2oXp 1 day ago

freepress_in

FreePress "Big Thank You" to Govt & the entire Machinery for tirelessly working 24*7 to keep the Nation Healthy Bows Down 🙏… https://t.co/DYPeN0h2SW 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.