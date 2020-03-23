Chinese man bows down to thank coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 infected family members

A man kneeled down to send off coronavirus medical workers who saved 11 members of his family that were infected in central China.

The video, shot in the city of Ezhou in Hubei Province on March 20, shows hundreds of local residents standing on the two sides of the road to send off the Guizhou medical staff who travelled to Hubei to fight against coronavirus.

A man was seen kneeling down and bowing on the roadside to show his gratitude to the medical workers.

According to reports, 11 people from the man's family have been infected with the coronavirus.

Thanks to the medical workers, all of them have recovered and discharged from hospital.

The video was provided by local media with permission.