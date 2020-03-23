Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus According to Deadline, Weinstein tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Wende Correctional Facility.

Weinstein is one of two prisoners to test positive at the maximum security prison and is currently in isolation.

The producer was transferred to the prison from Rikers Island on March 18.

About 40 inmates at Rikers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

It is unclear if Weinstein contracted the virus at the NYC prison or during his stay at a Manhattan hospital over the past few weeks.

Weinstein was found guilty by a New York jury of two sex crime felony charges on Feb.

24.

The Oscar winning producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11.