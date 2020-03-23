Molly Makes Roast Chicken and Potatoes

Join Molly Baz in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as she makes roast chicken and potatoes.This isn’t the crisp-skinned, high-heat roast chicken you’re probably familiar with.

Instead, it’s a melt-in-your-mouth tender, schmaltzy, slow-roast version that’s more similar to rotisserie chicken—except (bonus!) it gets slathered in the funky-spicy-sweet gochujang.

Filmed on November 4, 2019.