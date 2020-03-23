Governor Whitmer Issues Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:29s - Published Governor Whitmer Issues Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order for Michigan residents during a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. The order will take effect at 12:01 am on March 24, for at least the next three weeks. Katie Johnston reports. 0

