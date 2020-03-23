Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local expert explains the stock market impacts of COVID-19

Local expert explains the stock market impacts of COVID-19

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Local expert explains the stock market impacts of COVID-19

Local expert explains the stock market impacts of COVID-19

The stock market has been in a precipitous decline since concerns about the new coronavirus first started circulating.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local expert explains the stock market impacts of COVID-19

Thanks for joining us, royal.

-the dow suffered its worst week since 2008.

If somebody doesn't have money invested in the stock market, how does this affect them?

-how does something like the pandemic create such a freefall in the stock market?

-if the slide continues, what else might the government be able to do to stimulate growth?

-what's your best piece of advice to people right now?

Thanks for joining us.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.