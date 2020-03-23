Coronavirus In Minnesota: Total Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rises To 235

State health officials announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen from 169 to 235, Liz Collin reports (0:36).



Tweets about this nobsan777 RT @kr3at: Minnesota reports 66 new cases bringing total confirmed cases there to 235 and 1 total death. #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #CoronaViru… 8 minutes ago kattwalk RT @WCCO: BREAKING: Minnesota's numbers have jumped to 235 positive COVID-19 cases. The cases continue to cluster near the Twin Cities metr… 9 minutes ago Heidi Wigdahl RT @kare11: The Minnesota Department of Health now says there are 235 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state - though officials say… 26 minutes ago KARE 11 The Minnesota Department of Health now says there are 235 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state - though o… https://t.co/3x8ixhnyki 50 minutes ago Coronavirus Updates - Alexander Higgins Minnesota reports 66 new cases bringing total confirmed cases there to 235 and 1 total death. #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #CoronaVirusOutbreak 55 minutes ago