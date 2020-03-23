Global  

The US Is Now the Third-Highest Coronavirus-Infected Nation in the World According to Fox News, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in America surpassed 35,000 on Monday.

The United States is now only behind Italy and China as far as the world's most coronavirus-cases-per-country.

The COVID-19 death toll in America is currently the sixth-highest in the world at 471.

Out of the 50 states that have all reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus, New York has the highest number, at nearly 17,000.

Washington state has the second-highest amount of confirmed cases, 1,996.

According to U.S. health officials, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will likely rise once testing becomes more readily available.

