Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum

Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as an 'amazing' mum The star took to social media on Mother's Day (22.03.20) to thank the singer and his own mum Karen Payne for being the best parents he and his and Cheryl's three-year-old son Bear "could've asked for".

It was a double celebration as Liam also wished his son a happy third birthday, He wrote: