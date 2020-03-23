Senators Bicker Over $2 Trillion Coronavirus Economic Rescue Package 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:00s - Published Senators Bicker Over $2 Trillion Coronavirus Economic Rescue Package Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were still trying to get over roadblocks to pass a nearly $2 trillion stimulus that could put direct checks into the hands of many Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Natalie Brand reports. (3/23/20) 0

