People are comparing this empty highway to a 'Walking Dead' scene

A set of side-by-side photos have Twitter users comparing “The Walking Dead” to real life.

Shared by Twitter user Afshin Shirinzadeh, the second photo depicts Atlanta’s usually-busy highways as countless residents have taken to self-quarantining.

Shirinzadeh shared the image alongside a still from “The Walking Dead,” in which Atlanta has become completely deserted due to an outbreak of zombies.

In Shirinzadeh’s photo, credited to Lori Kristen, the streets are completely empty and free of traffic.

The comparison immediately went viral, receiving hundreds of comments from users who found the real-life image “haunting” and an “exact recreation”.

Atlanta has yet to issue a stay-at-home order to its residents, however one is expected, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution