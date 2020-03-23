Global  

Ford Orders Everything 'Non-Essential' To Shut Down In Ontario For 14 Days

The province is not messing around as cases climb.

Premier Doug Ford took measures on Monday, March 23 to tighten the province&apos;s state of emergency and has ordered the shutdown of all &quot;non-essential&quot; services as COVID-19 in Ontario progresses.

Ford&apos;s order is in place as of 11:59 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 24.

