Governor: Coronavirus hospitalization rate going down in Florida

GOVERNOR DESANTISSPOKE FROM A NEW DRIVE-THRUCOVID-19 TESTING SITE IN THEVILLAGES THIS MORNING.

HE SAIDMORE CORONAVIRUS CASES ARE TOBE EXPECTED... AS HOSPITALSAND THE PRIVATE SECTOR STEP INTO DO MORE TESTING... AND NEWMOBILE TESTING SITES AND FIELDHOSPITALS ARE MOBILIZED.

BUT ABRIGHT SPOT... HE SAYS THEHOSPITALIZTION RATE IS GOINGDOWN... AS IS THE DEATH RATE.THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA ISCONDUCTING TESTING AT THISSITE IN THE VILLAGES ANDOTHERS... TO HELP IDENTIFYPEOPLE WHO ARE ILL AND NEEDMEDICAL CARE..

AND ALSO TOEXPAND WHAT DOCTORS KNOW ABOUTCOVID-19.

U-F RESEARCHERS WILLALSO BE TESTING PEOPLE WHO*DON'* HAVE SYMPTOMS..

ORMEET C-D-C GUIDELINES FORTESTING... IN ORDER TO COLLECTVALUABLE INFORMATION ABOUT HTHIS VIRUS SPREADS.<IF YOU'RE IN A SITUATIONWHERE THE ELDERLY WOULD ONLY BECONTAGIOUS WHEN THEY SHOWSYMPTOMS, THAT WOULD CHANGEHOW YOU APPROACH IT.

IF YOUHAVE ASYMPTOMATIC ELDERLY,WELL OBVIOUSLY A PLACE LIKETHE VILLAGES, THEY'RE GOING TOLOOK AT THAT AND SAY, 'OH MANWE'VE REALLY GOT TO BE CAREFULABOUT WHAT WE'RE DOING.'