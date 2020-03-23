Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News

Tom Hanks tweeted Sunday night that he and wife Rita Wilson are feeling better following their coronavirus diagnosis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NofNews_Ghana

NetworkOfNews Ghana Five days ago, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia while s… https://t.co/wlOmSFwSQ4 1 minute ago

pantog

Swamp Fox #ThanksHanks GREAT to know that you two sexagenarians are feeling better at two weeks out after catching the Chin… https://t.co/xGDt6BRyKb 1 minute ago

AnrewRowe

Andrew Rowe, Jr RT @fox12oregon: Tom Hanks Rita Wilson are 'feeling better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms. https://t.co/L7mnuiXLjU https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

grassho70900316

Nair Haile RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, are feeling better after testing positive for coronavirus. https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

fox12oregon

FOX 12 Oregon KPTV Tom Hanks Rita Wilson are 'feeling better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms. https://t.co/L7mnuiXLjU https://t.co/r2FLJP3xAQ 10 minutes ago

CecilVirgnia

Virginia Cecil RT @WHAS11: Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are 'feeling better' almost two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 in Australia… 14 minutes ago

GlennaBlau

Glenna Blau RT @CNN: "Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass."… 17 minutes ago

msingercook

Mindy Singer Cook RT @WAVY_News: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 'feeling better;' actor assures 'we can figure this out' https://t.co/3l5J4rvRRA #coronavirus… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.